Shamita Shetty's latest PIC dishes out spring vibes as she poses with fresh flowers

Shamita Shetty is one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. She gained popularity after her stint in Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT and even her fans liked her inside Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, where she finished at fourth number. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. She often shares pictures and videos with her fans. Today, she shared some beautiful photos on Instagram that definitely gave some major spring vibes.

In the photos, Shamita can be seen posing around flowers. She looked every inch beautiful. Her hair and makeup were also on-point. While sharing the photo, the Mohabbatein actress wrote, “Head full of dreams, hand full of flowers.” As soon as she posted the photos, her fans showered love on her in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Looking gorgeous.” Another user wrote, “Hey Beautiful.”

Earlier, Shamita had shared a soulful rendition of the song ‘Agar Tum Mil Jao’ as her and Emraan Hashmi’s movie Zeher turned 17. Taking to the reel section, Shamita beautifully recreated the song. She wore a t-shirt and denim shorts. She looked every inch beautiful in the video. While sharing the video, Shamita wrote, “A little something with love....from Me to You. Celebrating 17 years of Zeher..”

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty had celebrated Holika Dahan together. They had also sent out good wishes on Holi to fans with a video. The video was posted by Raqesh on his Instagram handle. He had joined Shamita and her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra at her place for Holika Dahan.

