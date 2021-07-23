Shankar Mahadevan roped in to judge Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s next season

Zee TV’s popular reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is returning with another season. The show ruled millions of hearts for many years. It has been successful in bringing out some of the prominent stars of the music fraternity including Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala, Kamal Khan, Amanat Ali, Raja Hassan, Sanjeevani, and Bela Shende amongst many others. The new season promises to provide a sea of opportunities to the most aspiring singers across the nation. Singers Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani will be seen as judges.

And the most interesting news is that the third judge on the show will be none other than the maestro himself, Shankar Mahadevan who will be once again returning to the show after 8 years. Sharing his excitement, he said, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been a global platform for singing talent across the universe and I am very excited to be a part of this show. It was the first show where I had come as a mentor and returning this year as the judge only gives me immense pleasure and excitement. As music composers, we are always looking out for new talent and are in search of fresh voices to feature as a part of our songs and our films.”

“In my career, I have used at least 30 singers from reality shows to sing for films and they have become immensely successful. So, I believe that meeting new talent is the biggest opportunity for a composer and it’s a great feeling to be able to enjoy and groom them further. My only advice to all the young musicians would be to create your niche in singing while using aspects from the maestros because I will be looking for a person who is not only a singer but also a contributor to the song,” he added. The show will be aired on Zee TV.

