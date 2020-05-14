Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke part ways months after Nach Baliye 9; Latter CONFIRMS breakup

Nach Baliye 9 couple Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke have officially parted ways months after the show concluded. Read on to know what went wrong between the two.

Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke were touted to be one of the cutest couples of Nach Baliye 9. Unfortunately, the duo did not win the trophy but emerged as the fourth runner-ups. However, even since the show began, rumors were abuzz that they are faking their relationship. Yes, speculations were rife that Shantanu and Nityaami were faking it as a couple to be a part of Nach Baliye 9. But, nothing was confirmed only until now. Yes, the two have called it quits.

In a recent conversation with Times of India, Nityaami admitted that Shantanu and she are no more together. They parted ways earlier this year in February, and are now 'just good friends.' Nityaami's confirmation about her breakup with Shantanu has only added weight to the buzz about their 'fake relationship.' However, the dancer-actress rubbished any such rumors. She stated that they never faked anything merely for participating in the show. Nityaami spilled the beans about her relationship with Shantanu and their eventual separation.

She shared that they started dating around April 2019. Cupid struck when they were shooting for the promos of a web show. During their stint in Nach Baliye 9, they were getting to know and understand each other better. She revealed that the show helped to strengthen their bond as they faced a lot of issues together in those five months.

However, Nityaami states that nothing ever went wrong with their relationship. But the duo just realized that they are better off as friends. So, they decided to take a call and broke up in February this year. Despite all this, Nityaami said, 'He is still very much a part of my life and a good friend. We prefer it that way.'

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you disappointed to know that Shantanu and Nityaami are no more a couple?

