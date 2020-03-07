Shantanu Maheshwari Birthday Exclusive: Birthdays during school days were always a special affair

In an exclusive chat, birthday boy Shantanu Maheshwari reveals his favourite memory of celebrating his birthday. Check it out.

Shantanu Maheshwari, who has been known for his dancing skills and has been a part of several shows as well, celebrates his birthday today. Shantanu, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed his favourite memory of his birthday and said that he missed the way birthdays were celebrated in schools.

Shantanu was born and brought up in Kolkata and finished his schooling there too. Hence, today, he reminisced the sweetest and most innocent birthday moments from his school days. Speaking about how he would celebrate his birthday in childhood, Shantanu shared, "Birthdays in school were always a special affair. We would get to wear different clothes other than our uniform and hand out chocolates to all the other children. I personally wasn't too fond of that as somehow I never wanted the other kids to know that it was my birthday, but then one day I suddenly felt like dressing in my new clothes and handing out chocolates to all the children in school, and so I did that."

He continued, "It was a lot of fun because for that particular day I was the special child in school, and it felt amazing! So yes these memories are ones I will always cherish because these kind of sweet and innocent celebrations are the ones that will always remain closest to my heart."

Here's wishing Shantanu a very happy birthday!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More