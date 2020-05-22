Shantanu Maheshwari decodes Nia Sharma’s personality in an interesting way; Calls her a bottled up volcano

Shantanu Maheshwari, who happens to be a good friend of Nia Sharma, recalls his first meeting with the actress and how he was quick to judge her for her childlike enthusiasm.

Nia Sharma has been one of the most talented actresses in the television industry who has proved her mettle time and again. The diva has won million of hearts with her versatility and makes sure she has something new to offer every to the audience every time she hits the silver screen. Be it the bubby girl next door, aadarsh bahu or an ichchadhaari naagin, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress is always a delight to watch on the silver screen. Interestingly, Nia is also known for having a vibrant personality off the screen as well.

Speaking of the same, her Nach Baliye 9 opponent Shantanu Maheshwari revealed how he was quick to judge Nia for her childlike enthusiasm only to realise that it was a mere misunderstanding. In a special post dedicated to Nia, Shantanu called the Jamai Raja actress a bottled up volcano and emphasised that the diva has inspired him in many ways with her truthful energy. Interestingly, Shantanu recalled his first meeting with Nia and wrote, “When I first met her I was quick to judge her, thinking Ki yeh thodi si pagli hai for whom discipline comes last... imagine asking an actor from the other unit for his bicycle from the shot, jus coz she FELT LIKE riding it, keeping her unit and my shot on hold... While I obliged, I judged her... I was wrong to misunderstand her childlike enthusiasm”.

However, things changed between Nia and Shantanu after they participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 where he got to know the diva more and was in awe of her fearless personality. “I saw her real fearless self and thought it's so easy to misunderstand a fearless person especially if it's a girl... I cherish my day out with her when we explored the whole of Madrid in less than 24hrs... She does not know that she taught me to be that rebel with a cause... love her clear head with her bindass attitude... she is not those hypocrite actors… jo dil mein hai woh muh pe bolti hai… @niasharma90 you inspire me big time. #inspiredme,” Shantanu added.

Take a look at Shantanu Maheshwari’s special post for Nia Sharma:

As of now, Nia is seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Nia. In fact, their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts among the audience and the show has managed to rake in good TRP numbers since its inception in December last year. Besides, there has been a new addition to the cast of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has entered the show to play the role of Nayantara. Clearly, Rashami’s entry will be adding new twists to the plotline of the supernatural drama.

And while the ongoing lockdown, in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak, has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill, Nia Sharma is making the most of the quarantine break by connecting with her fans on social media. In fact, the diva has not only been raising awareness about the highly transmissible virus but has also been treating her fans with beautiful throwback pictures of herself from the shooting and photoshoots.

Credits :Instagram

