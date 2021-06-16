Sharad Kelkar reveals why he doesn’t like being called a star
"I don't like to term myself a star because I am not. I am an actor. I would be very happy if even a chunk of people even considered me as a good actor. That's enough for me. I left that word (star) 14 years back, when I was doing television. I was doing the number one show, "Saath Phere", he asserts.
Sharad recalls an interesting incident: "There was an award ceremony and I was not even nominated. I was a little upset because I was the lead actor of the number one show. One of my creative producers, who is now a producer, said, 'Sharad, do you want to be into that? Do you want to be in the rut of stardom? I was like, 'obviously everyone wants to become a star'. She told me there was another actor who was doing a film and he was much more famous and a bigger star than me. She said, 'Then you have many other actors. The list is long and you will be a tiny piece. It's better you get termed as a good actor'."
"From that day I left the 'stardom-waala' thought and decided I wanted to learn the craft. So, in 15 to 20 years if I was remembered, I'd be remembered as a good actor and that's enough," he says.
Having worked across all mediums -- film, TV, and OTT -- Sharad, says: "My first love has always been acting. So, for me the medium actually doesn't matter, whether it is films or web-series or television. If that (being remembered as an actor) stops, it would be a matter of concern for me."
