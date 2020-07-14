Sharad Malhotra ADMITS being depressed after a flop career in Bollywood: Took me two years to muster courage

Sharad Malhotra, who became a household name with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, recently opened about slipping into depression after a failed career in Bollywood movies.

Today, it's been a month of Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise. Since the young actor passed away tragically, a discussion on mental health has begun. Many people have spoken about them slipping into depression after a turmoil in their lives. The recent one to share his story was Sharad Malhotra, who became a household name with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann (2006). The actor admitted to being depressed after a flop career in Bollywood films. Though he managed to get some good movies, her failure to make a mark in Bollywood.

Talking about the same with Times of India, Sharad shared opened up that after several of his TV shows got hit, he was under the notion that he would become the next (SRK). The actor got an opportunity in Bollywood and featured in two movies, 'From Sydney with Love' and 'Ek Tera Saath'. However, both went on to be huge flops. After his movies failed, his dreams were shattered, and he found it difficult to digest the fact that his films did not work. Calling it the worst phase of his life, he reiterated, 'I had already stopped thinking of doing TV shows.'

The handsome actor further continued and revealed that for four years, he was keeping a distance from everyone and was away from people. He added that he had turned towards spirituality, meditated every day, and also focused his attention on exercising. Sharad shared that it took him two years to muster enough courage and gather confidence to look for work.

Sharad further admitted that he likes to be the big fish in a pond that being a small fish in the sea. He said that he had then finally realiseed what the Indian Television industry had given him. He decided to try his luck there and TV welcomed him again. However, despite so many ups and downs, the young actor has not given up on the idea of doing films in his career. Hjudgmented that he has understood that success and failure are a part of life, they keep happening. However, that should not be the end of the road.

Sharing that he has learnt that one needs to be extremely patient and mentally strong as one may face many rejections in everyday life that can be disturbing. He feels that no one has a right to pass judgment over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He said, 'We don’t know what was going on in his (Sushant's) mind.

He concluded saying that it took him four years to face the world and only he understands what his mental situation was during that period. 'I am happy that I recovered and am back to living a happy life again,' Sharad signed off.

