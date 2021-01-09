Sharad Malhotra burns the dance floor with Surbhi Chandna as he celebrates his birthday on the sets of Naagin

Sharad Malhotra celebrated his birthday on the sets of his show Naagin 5 and pictures, videos from the celebration are doing on social media. Meanwhile, check out the video of the birthday boy dancing with Surbhi Chandna.

The handsome hunk Sharad Malhotra had a blast celebrating his birthday with the entire team of Naagin 5. On his special day, the actor was working but amid this, he also made sure to rang in his birthday with much pomp. His co actors left no stone unturned to make him feel special on his birthday as they planned a special surprise for the birthday boy. Notably, social media is abuzz with pictures, and videos from the celebration.

The fan club pages of Sharad have shared several pictures and videos from the actor’s birthday that only proves that he had a ball of a time. The fan page named sharad_x_sunshine has shared a photo wherein Sharad can be seen cutting the cakes with Surbhi Chandna. Shivani Gosain and Khushi Chaudhary were also part of the celebration. Going by the picture, it is evident that his Naagin 5 team planned a big party for him. Also, a video of Sharad and Surbhi dancing together is doing rounds on the internet. Both the actors can be seen shaking a leg on Punjabi singer Sharry Mann's song 3 Peg and showed off their bhangra moves.

Take a look at the posts below:

On a related note, Sharad's wife Ripci Bhatia had shared a heartwarming post for him while wishing her better half. Her sweet note read as “They say we come in pairs… Little did I know… This day... Half of me was born too… When someone up there chose YOU just for me... What can I say my love… 903 days spent with you laughing and loving so hard... I wouldn't have it any other way. Dear Husband, You have my whole heart @sharadmalhotra009 Wishing for you all the ....aaall the happiness in the world… Happy Birthday.”

