Sharad Malhotra confirms Vidrohi is going to end soon, says 'I cherish every moment spent on the set'

Sharad Malhotra, who was presently seen in the lead role of the show Vidrohi, has shared that the shoot for the show has wrapped up. The periodic drama is ending soon as it has been airing for 5 months till now. The actor shared his disappointment over the sudden ending of the show. He shared with ETimes, “I received positive feedback from the audience. Now, as far as the ratings are concerned, there is not much an actor can do. However, this show was above and beyond the number game. It is human to feel disappointed when all good things come to an end, but life moves on and so do we.”

Talking about his role as a complex character like Bakshi Jagabandhu in the show, he shared, “It was one of the most complex and multilayered characters I have played to date and I cherish every moment spent on the set with such a talented ensemble cast. All of us have worked with utmost sincerity.”

After playing a character that consumed him both physically and emotionally, Sharad plans to take a short break. He says, “I would like to go on a short vacation and take a breather before I dive into my next project. I have some exciting offers coming my way, including music videos and exciting OTT projects.”

Sharad is now looking forward to taking up more challenging roles as he said he hasn’t thought of what kind of roles he would want to do, but like always, they need to be performance-oriented and something that will push him out of his comfort zone.



