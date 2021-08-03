Sharad Malhotra, Jasmin Bhasin, Parull Chaudhry & others list down changes the entertainment industry needs

The entertainment industry has gone through numerous changes over the past few years and it is rapidly evolving with the new ideas, ways and concepts. But there is always scope for improvement in the sector. Talking about some prominent changes essential in the present situation, some popular actors have listed down their opinions regarding need for good and progressive content, timely payments, the importance of social media in casting actors, the need of empathy and respect, and others. Some popular actors like Jasmin Bhasin, Mrunal Jain, Sharad Malhotra, and others have talked about it.

Mrunal Jain from TV show Dil Hi Toh Hai, shared “There should be more of finite series on television. Another change is the script should always be given in advance.”

Naagin fame actor Sharad Malhotra said, “The number of hours of shift can be reduced a bit and payment should be given monthly just like any other profession. Content should be more real than the fake exaggerated drama.”

The popular television and movies actress Sneha Namanandi shared the issue of late paymeny, “There should be less over the top stretched scenes, secondly payment should be timely as soon as the shoot is finished.”

Dil Se Dil Tak fame actress Jasmin Bhasin shared, “The content should be more relatable and more progressive and casting should be done as per the character.”

Dusshyant Wag talked about the need for respect in the fraternity, he said, “I feel that people don’t respect other people. Basic respect should be given as ‘Human beings’ and it should not be based upon post/experience or hierarchy. And pay well. Don't start with ‘budget kum hai’ kaam achchaa chahiye toh paise dena seekho.”

Anupamaa fame Parull Chaudhry said, “There has been a lot of progressive changes in our entertainment industry that I would like to highlight the very important one is equal payment for both man and woman. Especially in our TV industry a lot of women get paid much more in comparison to men so definitely that's one change that has come up and which is very very progressive.

Second change that everyone is already noticing is that our industry is becoming more open to work with married women and women with children. There was a time when this used to be as a taboo but not anymore.

The changes I would like to see, one would be of working hours. Our industry is like any other industry where people work for 8-10 hours, there should be a timing concept because 12 hours is a lot of work in a day. Even if we look at the labour law, I think it's unfair and our work infact should be limited to 8-10 hours. Even if the shift time come down to 10 hours it'll be like blessing.

Social media is a huge platform in terms of recognition, however what is happening now is there is casting being done on the basis of a person's social media profile, which I feel is unfair. There's a lot of talent out there, who probably don't have a certain social media following so just casting someone based on their social media popularity is unfair. This is another change that I would like to see.”

Harjinder Singh shared the need to focus on quality content, he said, “The first change according to me is that, people should show empathy towards each other. During the COVID-19 crisis, a lot of people stepped forward to provide assistance to the needy, however there were some people who didn't. I believe in such tough circumstances people should help each other.