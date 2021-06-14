Sharad Malhotra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary: He is living in everyone's memories

Sharad Malhotra has stated that Sushant Singh Rajput, who had passed away on June 14 last year, can never be forgotten.

It has been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and his demise has left the nation shocked. The Detective Byomkesh Bakshy actor breathed his last on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai. Ever since then, his loved ones have been struggling to come to terms with his death and have been missing his presence both on and offscreen. On his first death anniversary, several celebs have remembered the late actor as they paid tribute to him on their respective social media handles.

Amid this, Sharad Malhotra, who was last seen in Naagin 5, has also remembered the PK actor. He stated that Sushant continues to live in everyone’s memories as they seek justice for him. “A year has passed by. Sushant Singh tragedy can't be forgotten. He is living in everyone's memories and also via his films. No one till date knows what is the truth. Everyone is carrying on with their lives. The pandemic has changed our lives forever. I wish the case was solved. Everyone wanted justice for him and still wants. I can only imagine what his family must have gone through,” Sharad added.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor also penned an emotional note for Sushant on social media. To recall, Sushant and Ekta had collaborated for Pavitra Rishta and the family drama garnered immense success making the actor a household name. Sharing photos with Sushant, Ekta called him her "11:11 wish". She wrote, "Wished on d stars with u… now I wish on a star knowing it’s u! #rememberingsushantsinghrajput."

Credits :Pinkvilla

