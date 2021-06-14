Sharad Malhotra, Sahil Uppal, Vijayendra Kumeria & others share views on 10 hour work bracket in Maharashtra

Popular TV actors like Sharad Malhotra, Sahil Uppal, Gaurav Mukesh, and others shared their view on the shoot limitation of 10 hours per day after the lifting of lockdown put by the Maharashtra government.

The Maharashtra government has granted permission to the Film and TV industry for resuming shoot in the state. But they will have to shoot within a bio bubble and the timing will be 7 am to 5 pm. Here are the views of a few of the celebs for this decision of the State government.

Popular actor Sharad Malhotra, who was last seen in the TV show Naagin 5, has shared with Pinkvilla, “We definitely need more hours in case of daily soaps. Government should allow extended hours for the entertainment industry. TV industry is an ever-growing industry and provides employment to a lot of people. I am happy that a lot of restrictions have been lifted and the show must go on. The TV industry is like a huge big family and it provides entertainment to millions, but 10 hours are not sufficient to shoot a daily soap. I am sure the producers and channels will be able to convince the government authorities to extend shoot hours.”

Moreover, actor Saahil Uppal, who plays the role of Omi in the show Pinjra Khoobsurti Ka, said, “Government has taken this decision keeping everyone’s health and safety in mind so we should all adhere to the rules. Although there will certainly be difficulties in shooting and delivering the episodes because we tend to shoot 12 hrs a day and now the time limitation would not let us achieve our daily goals. However, I am sure there will be fewer cases if we all take precautions and abide by the government's measures. I have also heard that our industry has started a vaccination drive, and they are striving to vaccinate all the crew and cast before we begin shooting to avoid risks and that's a good step.”

The dapper actor Vijayendra Kumeria who plays the role of a blind guy in the popular show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, commented on the topic saying, “Well, if you are in a bubble then what difference does it make if you are in Mumbai or in some other city. The time given for shooting is less, but when it comes to daily soaps, even 12 hours seem to be less. So meeting deadlines between 7am-5pm will be a task. Having said that, it is a good idea to maintain the bio bubble as it is safe when people are not travelling or moving around to different places after shooting. Let's see how things workout.”

Popular actor Prateik Chaudhary also spoke about his excitement of working back in Mumbai. He said, “Yes, the TV industry is now allowed to shoot from 7 am to 5 pm, and I am really excited and happy about it, but there are many pros and cons. Firstly, finally after so long we can go back to our work. All the cast and crew will be able to work and earn like before, so no more money crisis. But the limited time bracket given is a big hindrance. However, we need to understand the pandemic is not over yet, so we need to respect the government's decisions, they know the best. Something is better than nothing, but it goes without saying that we need to be careful and follow all safety protocols. I am just hoping for the best now.”

Gaurav Mukesh, who is working in the show Imlie, shared that he is very happy that shift time has been reduced. He opined, “As an actor, I am happy that the time has reduced from a 12-hours shift to 10 hours, because then you get time for yourself and for your family, but if you think from a producer's point of view then I feel it is not enough to shoot a 30-minute episode in 10 hours. If the telecast days are reduced from six days to four days, then it's feasible to deliver the number of episodes in 10 hours of a daily shoot. We have been shooting in the bio bubble format for the past two months and yes, it did help everyone. The cases were rising throughout, but the unit was safe from all that, and even during the shoot the thought of the pandemic never hit us.”

Rushad Rana who at present is playing the role of Anirudh in Anupamaa, shared, “Yes, I'm aware that the TV industry is allowed to shoot from 7 am- 5 pm. Now first of all I don't understand how far a bio bubble is going to be possible in a place like Mumbai, because obviously actors are not going to stay on the set, actors are going to go back home, head of the departments are going to go back home, at the most you can keep the unit staff on the set but I don't think you can call it a bio bubble. Also, I feel the time is too less for a daily soap, sometimes 12 hours are also less for us. So shooting within that time will be a task and I read in the papers that the producers associations will have a word with our Chief Minister about it. The only thing good is that finally shoots are going to start in Mumbai Again, I just hope things get back to normalcy as soon as possible keeping all the precautions and safety in place.”

Nikkiey Chawla also expressed her views on the limited time and said, “Well, this time is not sufficient because some TV shows and production houses even shoot for 20 hours sometimes. However, I am happy that shootings have resumed in Mumbai, and it is a big relief especially for technicians, light man, makeup artists, etc., who can finally earn their living.”

