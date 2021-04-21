Sharad Malhotra shares mushy PICS with wife Ripci Bhatia on 2nd wedding anniversary; Pens a heartfelt note

Sharad Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to pen a sweet note for wife Ripci Bhatia on the occasion of their second marriage anniversary. Check out his post.

Sharad Malhotra has always kept his personal life away from the spotlight. Especially, when it comes to his love life, the Naagin 5 star likes to keep it a low profile. However, on special occasions, Sharad often shares romantic photo with wife Ripci Bhatia on social media. Recently, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary. To make each other feel special, they shared loved-up posts on their respective handles expressing their undying love for one another.

Wishing his beloved wife on the occasion, The Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki star posted a couple of mushy photos with Ripci alongside a sweet note. Sharing the stunning clicks, Sharad wrote, “All of the best LOVE stories have one thing in common, you have to go against the odds to get there...We did !!! @ripci.bhatia #happyanniversary #2yearsold #merinotsochotisardarni (sic).” The first monochrome shot showed the couple smiling as they pose together for the perfect click. Sharad and Ripci can be seen twinning and posing together in other pictures. The actor’s friends and fans took to the comments section of the post and wished the couple a happy anniversary.

Take a look at Sharad Malhotra’s Instagram post below:

For the unversed, the couple got hitched in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in a Mumbai gurdwara followed by a grand and starry reception for their family and friends.

On the professional front, Sharad was recently seen in a music video titled Bepanah Pyaar with Surbhi Chandna. Produced by VYRL Originals, the song has been sung by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai. He was last seen on TV in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 5.

