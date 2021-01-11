Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna’s ‘Naagin 5’ to go off air next month; To be replaced with a new vampire show?

As per a recent report, Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin 5 will go off air in February and the last episode will be shot by the end of this month.

If you are one of those who love Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s crackling chemistry in Naagin 5, then there is some bad news for you. Reportedly, Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural show will go off air in February after a six-month run. The show that began with , Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar had premiered in August 2020. The revenge saga drama gained huge popularity after Sharad and Surbhi were brought on board and the duo’s pairing and sizzling chemistry earned the show a huge fan-base.

Now, as per a recent report in The Times of India, Naagin 5 will come to end soon and it will be replaced by Ekta Kapoor’s new show on vampires. The leading daily quoted a source close to the development as saying, “Naagin 5 will go off air in February after a six-month run. The date is not yet final. The team is already aware of the development. The last episode will be shot by the end of this month.”

As per a recent buzz, Ekta will be bringing a new supernatural show based on vampires. Notably, this will be her second show on similar lines after her popular show Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani that featured and Sukirti Kandpal in the lead roles.

According to The Indian Express, a source also said that the new show will be a spin-off to the Naagin drama and that the makers want it to be their biggest show in the genre. The insider added, "The casting process will begin soon, and the show will go on floors only by next month."

For the unversed, back in May 2020, the 4th season of Naagin starring Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin and went off air as it failed to attract the audience.

