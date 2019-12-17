Shararat actors Karanvir Bohra, Farida Jalal & others have a happy reunion; View PICS

The former co - stars of the popular show Shararat had a happy reunion recently. The pictures have now been shared by Aditi Malik who was an integral part of the show.

Any loyal 90s kid will definitely remember the super hit show titled Shararat which was a craze among the audiences at that time. Well, many of us must have definitely learnt the epic rhyme or we can say the magical words ‘Shring bring sarvaling, bhoot bhavishya vartaman badling’ in its quintessential manner! Even after so many years, Shararat continues to be a part of our memories. It was, in fact, one of the most popular shows in the 1990s.

Now, here’s a piece of news that will make the show's fans beam with joy. Recently, the star cast of Shararat had a happy reunion the pictures of which have now become viral on social media. Aditi Mallik, who portrayed the role of Meeta in the show, has shared numerous pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing with her co – stars Karanvir Bohra, Farida Jalal and Simple Kaul.

Check out the pictures of the Shararat team’s reunion below:

However, some of the other members of the show including Shruti Seth, Poonam Narula, Eva Grover, Mahesh Thakur, etc. were missing from the scene. For the unversed, Shararat was a fantasy sitcom which premiered back in the year 2003 till 2007. Well, as we all know, numerous other popular shows from the 90s have been brought back in the form of web series, it can be definitely hoped that Shararat will make a comeback to the silver screen soon.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Shararat girls Shruti Seth, Aditi Malik and Simple Kaul will make you reminisce your childhood)

Credits :Instagram

Read More