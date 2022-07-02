Sharddha Arya says she misses ‘annoying’ her hubby Rahul Nagal, shares a hilarious throwback VIDEO

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. She is known for her memorable performances in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha gets a lot of love from fans for her character Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, which she has been a part of for several years now. Apart from entertaining her fans and followers on the small screen, she also keeps them engaged on social media, where she often treats them to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Shraddha posted a hilarious yet adorable throwback video featuring her hubby Rahul Nagal.

In the video shared by Shraddha, Rahul and she can be seen seated next to each other on a couch in their home. The actress can be seen singing Ali Sethi’s popular song Pasoori on her home karaoke system, while Rahul sat with his hand on his forehead. In the video, it could be seen that Shraddha was having a gala time annoying him. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “I Miss Annoying Him.. Especially, When I Haven’t Seen Him In Days. P.S - I think He Regretted getting me a Home Karaoke. Lol.”

For the unversed, Shraddha tied the knot with Rahul Nagal, a naval officer, in Delhi on November 16. Recently, the couple completed 7 blissful months of marriage.

Sharing about her life after marriage, Shraddha Arya had shared in an interview with Etimes, “Life post has been great so far. It’s a very good feeling. It’s always a very beautiful feeling to have a special person in your life who is so caring and loving. Our vacation (honeymoon) was just in the right time just before the whole Omicron and coronavirus surge happened. We went to the Maldives and it was a great resort and we had a great time together. That was the last time we were together”. Shraddha and her husband had resumed work after their honeymoon.

On the work front, Shraddha Arya is currently paired opposite Manit Joura after the exit of Dheeraj Dhoopar from Kundali Bhagya.

