Shark Tank: Ariro to Peeschute; 5 business ideas that grabbed the sharks’ interest on the show

Indian television is known for keeping the audience intrigued with its interesting shows and their plotline. From family dramas, to saas bahu dramas, stand up comedy, horror shows and more, Indian television has a lot of variety in terms of genre and has also changed the scenario of Indian television. Interestingly, the reality shows are the new trend and recently, the business show Shark Tank India has got the nation hooked with its new plotline and has been grabbing a lot of attention.

Shark Tank India revolves around the start up culture and entrepreneurship. The plot of the show states that the new and aspiring businessmen came up with their out of the box, business ideas of new ventures on the show to pitch them to the sharks (the investors Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta) and convince them for an investment. Interestingly, as Shark Tank India is set to pull its curtains down this week, here’s a look at 5 innovative ideas that left the sharks impressed.

Namhya Foods

Namhya Foods happens to be India’s first ayurvedic brand in preventive healthcare segment. It is known for making plant based food and beverages to promote healthy living. Their concoctions, which are meant to be used on daily basis can help control blood pressure, cholesterol, thyroid, period issues naturally without any preservatives. Shark Aman Gupta had struck a deal with Namhya Food of around Rs 1 crore in return for 50% equity.

Wakao

Wakao, which is founded by Sairaj G Dhond, happens to be India’s first jackfruit-vegan-meat company. They are known for making various delicacies using jackfruit, without using any preservatives and with one year of shelf life. The business idea got an investment of 75 lakhs from Shark Namita Thapar, Shark Vineeta Singh and Shark Ghazal Alagh in return for 21% equity.

Ariro

Ariro is known for making simple, purposeful, eco-friendly handmade toys for toddlers. They use Montessori technology and are said to be free from toxic chemicals. While Shark Peyush Bansal and Shark Aman Gupta were impressed by Ariro’s initiative, the start up won an investment of Rs 50 lakh in return for 10% equity.

Peeschute

Peeschute is a start up that is a start up focussed on improving toilet hygiene in the country along with manufacturing affordable unisex disposable urine bags. Peeschute managed to impress Shark Aman Mittal and won an investment of 75 lakhs for 6% equity.

AAS Vidyalaya

While education is important for every child, AAS Vidyalaya happens to be an educational start up which stands for Anytime Anywhere School. It aims to make schools accessible to those kids who are unable to attend schools. Sharks Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar and Ashneer Grover invested in the venture with Rs 1.5 crore for 15% equity and is considered to be one of the highest investments on the show.