Shark Tank India: 4 Times when sharks went head to head with each other to rope in a good business idea

Indian television is known for keeping the audience intrigued with its interesting shows and their plotline. From family dramas to saas-bahu dramas, stand up comedy, horror shows and more, Indian television has a lot of variety in terms of genre and has also changed the scenario of Indian television. Interestingly, reality shows are the new trend and recently, the business Shark Tank India has got the nation hooked with its new plotline and has been grabbing a lot of attention. Today we list down 4 times when the Sharks got themselves in a tussle to rope in a good business idea.

When Aman and Ashneer had a tussle for a chips brand

two young men came on the show to sell their urban GenZ snack brand called Tagz. This brand sells popped potato chips with 50% less fat. They came to Shark Tank India to ask for Rs 70 lakh for 1 % equity. For this brand, Aman and Namita gave a joint offer of Rs 70 lakh for 4% equity. But Ashneer took over and gave an offer of Rs 70 lakh for 3.5% equity. He bluntly said that Namita and Aman know nothing about branding and no one can understand a chips brand better than his company. Aman immediately counterattacked and told the boys that Ashneer and his team would be working to promote their brand and no one else’s. The boys took their time and came up with a counteroffer of Rs 70 lakh with 2.5% equity. But ultimately the boys went with Ashneer’s offer of Rs 70 lakh for 2.75% equity.

Aman & Namita Vs Ashneer, Peyush & Anupam

4 boys came up with a unique helmet. If the rider wears it and meets with an accident his/her location will be sent to their immediate contacts. Namita was the first to give them an offer of Rs 50 lakh for 5% equity. Even Aman gave an offer of Rs 50 lakh for 10% equity. Ashneer, Anupam and Peyush came up with a joint offer of Rs 10 lakh for 5% equity. After a tussle between all of them even Namita and Aaman combined their proposal and offered Rs 70 lakh for 10% equity. Ultimately the proposal was locked for Rs 50 lakh with 7% equity and with Namita and Aman.

Aman & Anupam got in a heated argument with Ashneer

Three boys came ahead to present their EV bike model and ask for Rs 1 cr with 1% equity. All the sharks loved it so much that they once again came face to face to present an offer. Aman gave the first offer of Rs 1cr for 3% equity. Ashneer came up with the second offer of Rs 1.2 cr with 2.5% equity. Anupam then joined hands with Aman and offered Rs 1 cr for 2% equity but Ashneer then changed the game by offering Rs 1 cr for 1.75% equity and kind of got in a heated argument and then it was a betting game. But the boys then went with Anupam and Aman.

Ashneer Vs Anupam & Vineeta

A boy from Maharashtra came up with a revolutionary public restroom that grabbed all the eyeballs and asked for Rs 75 lakh with 4% equity. Ashneer came up with the first offer and agreed to give Rs 75 lakh with 7% equity. Aman offered Rs 75 lakh for 10% equity, while Anupam and Vineeta too offered the same offer. But the deal got locked with Aman at Rs 75 lakh for 6% equity.

