Shark Tank India: From an athlete to business leader under 40, lesser-known facts about Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh is a popular Indian businesswoman, who is the CEO and Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics Corp. It is one of the most successful and popular cosmetic brands in India, which focuses solely on Indian skin tone. Vineeta came into the limelight with the show Shark Tank India. The show aired a few months back and garnered the interest of a large number of people. It is India’s first-ever show that is for aspiring entrepreneurs. In the show, the sharks invested in the business ideas they found feasible and potentially sound. Vineeta was one of the sharks aka investors for the season. Here are some lesser-known facts about the headstrong businesswoman.

Vineeta Singh was born and brought up in Delhi.

Vineeta was a gold medalist in academics since childhood. She has done her graduation from IIT Madras.

In 2007, Vineeta won Dulari Mattu Award for the best female all-rounder at IIM Ahmedabad.

She appeared on the front page of a weekly magazine when she turned down Rs 1 crore offer from a worldwide investment bank.

The Economic Times has appreciated her as a young business leader and awarded her Business Leader Under Forty Award 2020.

In 2021, she was on the Forbes India Magazine list of India’s Most Powerful Women.

The present net worth of Vineeta Singh is Rs 640 crore.

Vineeta has completed more than 14 half and full marathons. Additionally, she completed an Ultra Marathon run in South Africa called Comrades, an 89-kilometre ultra-marathon that must be completed in 12 hours. After she did it three times, a bronze medal was won by her in the race.

She is married to Kaushik Mukherjee and she is a mother of two sons, Vikrant and Ranveer.

