Shark Tank India: Failures to towering success, here are Anupam Mittal's lesser-known facts

Anupam Mittal is a successful Indian businessman and entrepreneur who is the owner of People Group. Nowadays, he is in the limelight as he is one of the sharks in Sony TV's popular business reality show Shark Tank India. He was born on December 23, 1971. Being from a business family, he was interested in business from the start. After completing his MBA from Boston College, Massachusetts, he started working at MicroStrategy as a Product Manager. Anupam's journey has been difficult and at the same time inspiring. On that note, we bring you some of the lesser-known facts about Shark Tank's one of the most loved judges.

His struggles & hardships

Anupam tried 2-3 businesses during the initial time of his career but did not succeed. After this, he worked with his father for two years but later quit. Then he got a contract in Europe but even after working with full zeal and passion, he had to face losses. Despite facing several failures in business, he did not give up and took his startup to the position it is today.

Started Shaadi.com

In the year 1997, Anupam Mittal founded the popular platform Shaadi.com which was then named Sagaai.com. The company has succeeded in establishing its presence with more than 30 million active users present on the platform.

Honoured with the Karmaveer Puraskaar

He received the Karamveer Puraskaar in the category of Entrepreneurs for Social Change for changing the perspective of how Indian people looked at marriage.

Founder of Makaan.com

In the year 2007, Anupam laid the foundation of Makaan.com which is an online application where real estate holders and buyers of various properties search for their requirements.

Businesses & investments

Often mistaken as a star model, surprisingly the media-shy, Anupam is the CEO and founder of the People Group. Mittal is also an active partner of OLA Cabs. He invested Rs 1 Crore in OLA Cabs and holds a 2 percent share in the company. He has also invested in a reality show which airs on Sony TV.

Co-founder of IAMAI

In 2004, he became the co-founder of the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). Not only that but he is also the co-chairman of H2 India. Anupam is a board member of Zepo and LetsVenture Online. He even works as an advisor for Grip, Kae Capital and ShaadiSaga.

An investor

Anupam got into angel investing in the year 2007. Till now, his company has invested in over 94 businesses like Ola Cabs, Dhruva, Sapience and many more. Anupam also founded and incorporated the Mauj application which provides necessary applications and content for users.

