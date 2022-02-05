Shark Tank India Finale Episode Review: Show proves 'Nothing is impossible', SHARKS will be deeply missed

The American reality show Shark Tank ventured into the Indian Television space and instantly captivated the audience. The Indian adaptation of Shark Tank, which kickstarted in December, aired its finale episode today.

In a month, the show that had seven of the biggest business tycoons on board went on to become one of the most promising reality shows on Indian television that catered to pure business and creativity. Shark Tank managed to empower young budding entrepreneurs and also gave away a lot of in-depth knowledge of the business space.

From the first episode itself, Shark Tank India looked very promising.

From motivating fresh ideas, being blunt on various business concepts, to showing every entrepreneur the true mirror to guide them the right way; the team, popularly known as SHARKS, throughout all the episodes were just on point.

Well, the SHARKS made sure to add in a lot happier and stress-busting moments by just being their true self. Every shark clicked with the audience so much that their respective niche personalities went on to become fodder for every memer on the internet.

In a month, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Piyush Bansal seamlessly managed to become the talk of the town- this time, not for their humongous businesses but for the kind of amazing personalities that each of them has.

Ashneer's brutally blunt attitude to Anupam's calm and matured demeanour, Namita's niche 'expertise' to Vineeta's talkative personality, Aman's humourous side to Piyush's techno-freak swag, each SHARK simply made it straight to the hearts of viewers. Ghazal was also loved for her soft yet straightforward approach and moreover, for the fact that the businesswoman was balancing the act of fulfilling her professional responsibilities and also nurturing a baby inside her at the same time.

What absolutely appealed to the masses was the approach of the SHARKS towards every idea- whether they liked it or not. Even Ashneer, despite being extremely blunt, also in bits and pieces, did show his soft side while investing in a few businesses.

Saying a 'No' without hurting the budding entrepreneur, no matter how flop his business idea would be, or giving him/her the exact feedback without sugar-coating is an art that the Sharks seem to have mastered. Despite being top-notch business tycoons, all 7 of them came across as extremely down-to-earth personalities.

The show that was curated to give opportunities to budding entrepreneurs by letting them pitch their business ideas to the SHARKS and get them to invest in their business, has been appreciated by the masses.

Popular youth icon, Rannvijay Singha was seen hosting the show.

Apart from great and extremely applaud-worthy business ideas, another good part of the show was the explanation of business terms used during the conversation between the SHARKS and the budding entrepreneurs. That helped the non-business background audience understand the business market better. The highlight of the finale episode was the Founder of Lenskart, Mr. Piyush Bansal who was seated on the Shark Tank panel throughout the season, pitching in his business by taking everybody back to 2010 when the idea of Lenskart had first clicked his mind.

In a roleplay, Piyush acted as a young budding entrepreneur and pitched his idea of having an online lens and specs business to the rest of the SHARKS sitting on the panel. He explained all of his life struggles and through his pitch, indirectly motivated the audience, especially those wanting to make it big in business.

The camaraderie of the SHARKS with each other despite being absolute bigwigs in their respective niche businesses, having no ego clashes, and doing just the right thing, simply won hearts.

The end of Shark Tank India Season 1 has left many disheartened. Seems like the makers will surely have to get the next season onboard at the earliest, preferably with the same SHARKS! What say?

Did you also love Shark Tank India? Let us know.

