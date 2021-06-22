Shark Tank India First PROMO: Get ready to witness & participate in the exciting business reality show; WATCH

Shark Tank India will be giving a chance to people to present their ideas and impress the investors.

American business reality television show Shark Tank has finally got its Indian version. The reality show will be soon be premiered in the country as Shark Tank India. The viewers can see the show on Sony TV. The channel has also shared the first promo today which has increased the excitement among the fans. The show was also equally popular in America. In the show, entrepreneurs are selected to make business presentations to a panel of five investors and they have to impress them so that they invest in their ideas.

The promo was captioned as, "Shark Tank India. World ka no.1 business reality show Shark Tank aa raha hai India mein! Jahan Sharks, yaani India ke experienced businessmen, aapke business aur business idea ko parkhenge, taraashenge aur bada banayenge.. Shark Tank India mein register karne ke liye SonyLIV app download ya update kare ya bio mein diye gaye link pe click kare (sic)." The interested people will have to register themselves on the shared link. Fans have started dropping comment on the video.

The video opens with a young man aspiring to start his business. His father, neighbours, friends, and girlfriend make a joke of his big dreams and aspirations. But he does not listen to them. However, he believes that everyone will go quiet when the experts approve his plans.

Watch here:

World ka no.1 business reality show Shark Tank aa raha hai India mein!

Jahan Sharks, yaani India ke experienced businessmen, aapke business aur business idea ko parkhenge, taraashenge aur bada banayenge.. pic.twitter.com/i9DukFw0L1 — sonytv (@SonyTV) June 22, 2021

To note, the original show premiered in 2009 on ABC. The show has entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of investors who are called sharks. Then they decide whether to invest in the idea or not.

Also Read: India’s Got Talent Season 9 to air on Sony TV & not Colors; Channel gears up for exciting new season of show

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×