Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta has a fan moment with Tom Cruise at Wimbledon; See Photo
Aman Gupta met Tom Cruise at Wimbledon where they both went to enjoy the final tennis match.
Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta bumped into his favourite Hollywood actor Tom Cruise at Wimbledon. They were there to witness the final match on July 11. Aman's dream came true when he met the world-popular American actor-producer Tom Cruise in the stadium. He grabbed the opportunity, exchanged conversations, and even clicked a picture with Tom. Aman's face looked like an excited child who had been informed about his summer vacation, as he shared the priceless picture on his Instagram.
Aman Gupta clicked a selfie with Tom Cruise and captioned it, "Fan moment for me meeting the legend @tomcruise Jerry Maguire is my all time favourite movie and I couldn’t resist telling him that (sic)" The Kapil Sharma Show actor Kiku Sharda was impressed with it and called Aman "lucky." The Shark Tank India judge's Instagram post is filled with numerous comments about how they looked amazing in one frame. Check out Aman Gupta and Tom Cruise's picture below:
Aman Gupta's passion for sports
About Aman Gupta
Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt, was awarded the Super Stylish Businessperson trophy at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. He came to the limelight after judging Shark Tank India and was among the most popular investors and judges of the show. Staying true to his title, at the awards, he had kept it effortlessly stylish in an off-white t-shirt, paired with a brown leather jacket. He completed his look with a pair of transparent sunglasses.
His special bond with Shikhar Dhawan was witnessed at the award function too.
