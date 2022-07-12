Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta has a fan moment with Tom Cruise at Wimbledon; See Photo

Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta bumped into his favourite Hollywood actor Tom Cruise at Wimbledon. They were there to witness the final match on July 11. Aman's dream came true when he met the world-popular American actor-producer Tom Cruise in the stadium. He grabbed the opportunity, exchanged conversations, and even clicked a picture with Tom. Aman's face looked like an excited child who had been informed about his summer vacation, as he shared the priceless picture on his Instagram.

Aman Gupta clicked a selfie with Tom Cruise and captioned it, "Fan moment for me meeting the legend @tomcruise Jerry Maguire is my all time favourite movie and I couldn’t resist telling him that (sic)" The Kapil Sharma Show actor Kiku Sharda was impressed with it and called Aman "lucky." The Shark Tank India judge's Instagram post is filled with numerous comments about how they looked amazing in one frame. Check out Aman Gupta and Tom Cruise's picture below:

