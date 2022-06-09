Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal bumps into several fans during Dubai trip; Feels 'amazing'

Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal, the owner of a popular matrimonial website, recently visited Dubai. He was amazed to see the popularity the show holds even internationally. Anupam bumped into numerous fans of all age groups and clicked pictures with them as a memento for him. What's interesting was when Anupam met an unexpected fan of Shark Tank India upon his return to India. He met a senior citizen woman, who watched the show and loved it. He posed for a selfie with her too.

Anupam Mittal, who is quite active on social media, posted all the pictures on his Instagram. He captioned the post as, "Jo nahin dikhta hai, woh bhi bikta hai. Just a few snippets from my recent trip to #dubai … amazing how much #sharktankindia continues to grow in popularity across countries & nationalities even after being off air so long. Kudos to the team @sharktank.india. (don’t miss the amazing last picture … upon my return met an unexpected fan of the show)". It's usually said that you need to be seen to publicise yourself. However, Anupam contradicted this through his caption and said that Shark Tank India has gone off air but still it has left a strong impact on everyone.

Take a look at the post here:

In the same post, a lady doctor by profession commented about losing her focus from following her real passion and asked Anupam for guidance. Her comment read: "I have been following you Sir since shark tank …. I have a question . I am doc ….. Sir I found my passion which I found during my job and I keep on growing my knowledge on it … now I am totally ready take next step to make my passion into work .,., but Sir I am facing problems here n there …. Not getting any success.,… I am losing hope ….. what to do in such situations…. Can you guide me …. (sic)" The Shark Tank India judge replied to her by writing, "Keep at it."

Take a look:

Anupam Mittal was often teased on the show for taking a long time to speak, by his fellow judges. Shark Tank India promoted start-ups and was judged by Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal.

