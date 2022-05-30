Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh: 5 PICS that prove she's a fitness enthusiast

Shark Tank India - a show that invested in business ideas put forth by the young minds premiered on 20 December 2021. Due to its unique concept, it grabbed the interest of the audience in no time, and became quite popular. Aspiring Indian entrepreneurs participated in the show and pitched their business models to a panel of investors/judges. They tried to persuade them to invest money in their business.

About Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh

While the show saw several unique business ideas, one couldn't ignore the fact that invester Vineeta Singh, was extremely fit. Vineeta is a popular Indian businesswoman, who is the CEO and Co-founder of a high-end makeup brand, which is one of the most successful and popular cosmetic brands in India, which focuses solely on Indian skin tone. Along with her flourishing career, Vineeta is also known to be a fitness enthusiast. She leaves no stone unturned to remain fit, fabulous, and healthy. She has also been a part of several marathons and has won medals too. Vineeta has completed more than 14 half and full marathons. Additionally, she completed an Ultra Marathon run in South Africa called Comrades, an 89-kilometre ultra-marathon that must be completed in 12 hours. After three attempts, a bronze medal was won by her in the race. This powerful woman never misses a chance to share her workout videos with her fans. She often gets praised for her dedication towards being fit. Despite having the responsibility of running a huge empire, Vineeta never skips her workout sessions.

Check out 5 times Vineeta dished out some major fitness goals. We are sure the following pictures will get you charged up and motivate you to hit the gym.

Shark Tank India:

Speaking of Shark Tank India, the first season was a huge success, and now the show is all set to come back with its second season. It will be interesting to see what the second season has to offer. Shark Tank India was based on the popular concept of US Shark Tank. Apart from Vineeta Singh, the other sharks in the first season were Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. All of them are reputed business owners, and they invested in the potential business ideas ideas. The first season of this show was hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

