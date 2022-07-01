Shark Tank India judges Ashneer Grover & Anupama Mittal bumped into each other in London; Then THIS happened

Shark Tank India was a show that invested in business ideas put forth by young minds. It premiered on 20 December 2021. Aspiring Indian entrepreneurs participated in the show and pitched their business models to a panel of investors, who acted as judges. They tried to persuade them to invest money in their business. The sharks of Shark Tank India season 1 were Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. These judges collaborated for the first time and bonded well during the show.

Even after the show, these judges are in touch with each other and share a great camaraderie. Ashneer Grover was recently vacationing in London with his wife Madhuri Jain and the two bumped into Anupam Mittal and his wife Anchal Kumar. Ashneer took to his Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of their gettogether. In this picture, we can see Ashneer, Madhuri, Anupam, and Anchal enjoying their time at dinner. Sharing this, he captioned, "It’s always special to spend time with @agmittal and @anchalkumar24. Lovely folks inside out !"

Speaking of Ashneer, the Shark tank India judge is the founder of BharatPe and on the show, he grabbed everyone’s attention because of his strong point of view and angry attitude. This businessman is married to Madhuri Jain Grover and they have two kids, a son named Avy and a daughter named Mannat. The couple is often spotted exploring new places and never miss a chance to share a glimpse of their vacation.

About Shark Tank India:

Shark Tank India was based on the popular concept of US Shark Tank. Shark Tank India's first season was a huge success, and now the show is all set to come back with its second season. The first season of the show was hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

