Shark Tank India judges reunite at Aman Gupta's younger daughter's birthday party; See PICS

Shark Tank India was a show that invested in business ideas put forth by young minds. It premiered on 20 December 2021. Aspiring Indian entrepreneurs participated in the show and pitched their business models to a panel of investors, who acted as judges. They tried to persuade them to invest money in their business. The sharks of Shark Tank India season 1 were Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh and Peyush Bansal. These judges collaborated for the first time and bonded well during the show.

Even after the show, these judges are in touch with each other and share a great camaraderie. Now, recently the sharks had a reunion at Aman Gupta's daughter's birthday. Aman had hosted his younger daughter's birthday, and to make this occasion memorable, the Shark Tank India judges had marked their presence at the event. Aman shared some fun pictures from the party on his Instagram handle with his friends such as Shikhar Dhawan, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and others.

Speaking of Aman, the entrepreneur is married to Pia Daggar and they are proud parents of two daughters. He is the Co-founder and CMO of boAt and came into the limelight after judging India's most unique show Shark Tank India. He is also known to be a Bollywood buff and his Instagram handle has videos in which he has recreated some popular Bollywood scenes.

About Shark Tank India:

Shark Tank India was based on the popular concept of US Shark Tank. Shark Tank India's first season was a huge success, and now the show is all set to come back with its second season. The first season of the show was hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

