Shark Tank India: Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal reacts to speculations about show being scripted

It has only been a couple of months since the business reality show Shark Tank India started airing on Indian Television screens. However, in a span of a few weeks, the show has been a massive hit among viewers and the country’s youth and entrepreneurs of all ages have taken quite the liking to it. For the unversed, Shark Tank India is the Indian version of the popular American reality show of the same name where entrepreneurs from different fields pitch their business models to investors, in return for some percentage of equity in their company.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India: 4 Times when sharks went head to head with each other to rope in a good business idea

In a recent episode, the ‘Sharks’ (as the business giants and investors are referred to on the show) were seen getting candid with comedian Abish Matthew, while they touched upon different topics. Amid this, ‘Shark’ Peyush Bansal, who is the founder and CEO of Lenskart opened up about the speculations about the show being scripted. He said in Hindi, “The reality is that we are not even allowed to watch the presentations (of the pitchers) or behind the stage, we are shielded so we don’t get even the slightest glimpse about who is about to come, neither do we have any documents. We arrive there, the presenter comes, and a minute or two before the presenter comes, we get to see the demo unit or presentation they bring along, and we need to take a call. And it is as real as it can get.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India Special Ep Highlights: Ashneer’s ‘Sab doglapan hai’ to Peyush mocking Namita’s ‘I’m out’ meme

Peyush’s fellow ‘Shark’, Anupam Mittal, who is the founder of People Group and co-founder of popular matrimonial website Shaadi.com further added, “And it’s your own money at stake, (so) if you set out to fool the world, you will end up fooling yourself.”

The first season of the show premiered from 20th December 2021 to 4th February 2022. A special episode titled ‘Gateway to The Shark Tank’ streamed on 11th February on the channel’s OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India Finale Episode Review: Show proves 'Nothing is impossible', SHARKS will be deeply missed