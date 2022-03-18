Shark Tank India: MBA from IIM, scholarship of 6000 euros & more, lesser-known facts about Ashneer Grover

If you are someone who loves watching reality shows and also has an interest in business and investment then there is a perfect show that has come up for you guys and it is called The Shark Tank India. This show has garnered huge popularity amongst the masses and viewers have been loving the concept. If you watch the show, you would know that there are several sharks on the show who are pioneers from the business world and judge the contestant based on their business ideas to decide if they want to go ahead and invest in their plan or not. Well, one of the sharks on the show is Ashneer Grover who is quite popular in the business world. Although he got newfound fame with his feature on Shark Tank India, there are many things about him that fans wish to know.

From a luxurious lifestyle, stunning car collection, lavish bungalow in Delhi and a popular name he is living a dream life of many. While everyone is aware of Grover’s professional success with BharatPe, a firm that was founded in 2018 and is now established in 13 different countries, many aren’t aware of Grover’s life beyond the company. Let us take you through that today:

Ashneer Grover was born in a well-to-do family and he completed his B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering from IIT Delhi. He later went on to pursue MBA from IIM Ahemdabad and completed his education in 2006. It was early in his life that he got a job and he moved to work life. While pursuing his B Tech degree, Ashneer also went on to be a part of an elite group of six students who were selected for an exchange program. He was sent to the Institut National des Sciences Appliquées de Lyon (France) as an exchange program. Interestingly, he was also handed a scholarship of €6000 by the French Embassy.

As Ashneer was an IIM Ahmedabad pass out, he quickly climbed up the ladder of success and got on to a higher position in his career. From 2006 to 2013, he was the Vice President at Kotak Mahindra Bank. After that, he moved to American Express in a directorial role and then took up a role in Grofers that made him one of the core members of the company. It was his quest to take his career higher that he left Grofers and moved to PC Jewellers briefly, and then incepted BharatPe.

Talking about how Ashneer came on board for Shark Tank India, he revealed in an interview that he had never seen the show. He was just told that investing will be a part of the show and it was only for this reason that he agreed to do it. To note Grover is also the highest-paid shark on Shark Tank India. He apparently takes home a fee of Rs 10 lakh/episode.

