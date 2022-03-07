Shark Tank India: Meet the better halves of Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar & other sharks

Shark Tank received a lot of appreciation from the audience for its refreshing concept. The show comprised a set of six investors, who were themselves prominent business owners, and gave a chance to the start-ups with their funding. The main sharks of the show were Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, and Anupam Mittal. While we are well aware of these sharks, we hardly know anything about their spouses. Here we have listed down the spouses of these Sharks.

Ashneer Grover- Madhuri Jain Grover

Ashneer Grover is married to Madhuri Jain Grover. They have a son named Avy and daughter Mannat. Ashneer was the founder and MD of BharatPe and his wife Madhuri, was the Head of Controls in the company.

Vineeta Singh- Kaushik Mukerjee

Vineeta is married to Kaushik Mukerjee, who heads the company Sugar Cosmetics, with her. They were earlier colleagues and now husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in 2011. They are parents to two sons Vikraant and Kaushik.

Peyush Bansal- Nimisha Bansal

CEO and co-founder of Lenskart, Peyush Bansal is married to Nimisha Bansal, who is the Chairperson of Lenskart Foundation. She is a former media professional and founder of a content marketing agency. They have a son together.

Namita Thapar- Vikas Thapar

Namita Thapar is married to Vikas Thapar, who is President, Corporate Development, Strategy & Finance head of their Pune baser pharmaceutical company Emcure Pharmaceuticals. The couple is parents to two sons, whom they have named Jai and Vir.

Aman Gupta- Priya Dagar

Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt is married to Priya Dagar, the Senior Policy Advisor at the Embassy Of the Netherlands and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The couple got married in 2008. They are now parents to two daughters, Mia and Adaa.

Ghazal Alagh- Varun Alagh

Ghazal Alagh and her husband Varun Alagh are co-founders of health and wellness brand Mamaearth, is married to Varun Alagh. They got married in 2011, are parents to son Agastya and will welcome their second child soon.

Anupam Mittal- Anchal Kumar

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal had married actress and model Anchal Kumar. She was also a part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss season 4. Anupam and Anchal tied the knot in 2013 and are parents to daughter Alyssa.





