Shark Tank India: Part-time receptionist to Lenskart CEO, lesser-known facts about Peyush Bansal

Shark Tank India is one such show that has become popular among people of all age groups. Be it the concepts or the business ideas shared in the show, everything makes this show a hit. But the one factor that undoubtedly is the pillar of Shark Tank India is the sharks. Last week, we gave you an insight into the lesser-known facts of one of the sharks, Ashneer Grover, and today let us tell you some interesting facts about Lenskart CEO, Peyush Bansal. Talking about Peyush, while many people of his age are trying to get through a job, he is the CEO of the company.

Education from McGill University

Peyush Bansal was born in Delhi on 26th April 1985. His studied at Don Bosco School. He then prepared for IIT after completing his schooling but did not get through it; hence, he decided to complete his engineering degree. Peyush went on to receive further education from McGill University. This University is situated in the city of Montreal in the Canadian province of Quebec. He studied Bachelors of Engineering Honours in Electrical- IT, Control, and Automation.

Part-time job with studies

Peyush Bansal started his bachelor’s degree from 2002 to 2006. While studying he also used to work as a part-time receptionist and it was there that he developed his interest in computers and coding.

First Job

Peyush Bansal’s first job was as a Program Manager with Tech Giant, Microsoft, USA and he worked there for almost a year.

Management from IIM Bangalore

After his successful tenure at Microsoft, he moved to India and completed his MPEFB- Management from IIM, Bangalore.

First business

Although Peyush did not have any business idea or experience in the beginning, that did not stop him from starting his own company. It was basically an online portal (SearchMyCampus.com) in December 2007. It solved the various issues of college students.

Foundation of Lenskart

In 2010, Peyush Bansal along with his friends founded Valyoo Technologies Pvt Limited. Well, if you do not know then let us tell you that it is this company that is now known as Lenskart. Peyush formed Lenskart along with Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi. The idea behind forming this company arose when Peyush learnt that 40 percent of the blind of the world are in India. He identified his niche with an idea to solve these issues with the help of technology. And, hence, Lenskart was born.

