Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s entry from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; VIDEO

Shark Tank India was one of the most popular shows in 2022. It is a new concept show, which gave a massive platform to budding entrepreneurs and startup owners to share their business ideas. The show was judged by six sharks or investors, who are business owners and they would invest in the business idea that they felt had potential. One of the sharks was businessman Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle.

Aman Gupta was among the most popular investors of the show and numerous of his statements became viral as memes. His comments like ‘Oh hum bhi bana lenga’, ‘Ha main de dunga, Tu tension mat le’, ‘Mat soch mana kar de’ become popular on social media. He is also known for his love for Bollywood and he gave a glimpse of the same recently. In a fun video shared by Aman, he is seen jumping out of a helicopter and running towards the camera. He has added Shah Rukh Khan’s entry music from his movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He captioned it as, “Another Bollywood Moment for me”.

People commented on the post as, ‘Haha the music tho’, ‘Bas slow motion karna reh gaya’, ‘Oo hum bhi helicopter mai bheth jayege @boatxaman’, ‘Banda ye bindass hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi gham part 2 ka hero mil gaya!!’, etc.

Aman is a self-proclaimed Bollywood buff and after the success of Shark Tank India, he has also been seen recreating Andaz Apna Apna dialogues on the show. In fact, the grand success of the show catapulted him and other sharks to celebrity status.

