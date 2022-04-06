Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal’s home: A look inside his spacious and regal abode

Shark Tank India is a unique concept show which gives a platform for the budding entrepreneur and startup founder to provide them funding. The show comprises of six sharks including Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. All of them are reputed business owners and they invested in the ideas in which they found potential. One of them is Anupam Mittal, who is the founder of Shaadi.com and People Group. The businessman is married to model Anchal Kumar and they have a daughter. Here we are offering a glimpse into the home of the Shark Anupam Mittal.

Living area-

There is a stylish living area with subtle colours. The place comprises grey sofas with two gold-toned round tables. There is a partial glass wall on the side.

Dining area

There is a huge dining area with a designer wooden table in beige color and brown shades. There are high-rise cushioned chairs. There are some paintings on the wall. A TV is also placed in front of the sofas.

Hall

There is a long hall behind the dining area. There are single-seater sofas and toys kept for their daughter to play with. There are paintings on the wall on both sides.

Balcony

There is a beautiful balcony with glass walls. It is quite spacious and there is a swing on the side. Some plants are also kept in the area.

Temple

There is a simple and elegant temple in the house. The idols are placed on a wooden cabinet and the area is well decorated with flowers and lighting. There is a beautifully framed mirror above it with some stools kept on the side.

