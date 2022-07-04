Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover celebrates 16th wedding anniversary; Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh send wishes

Shark Tank India is among the most popular and highly loved reality shows in India so far. The show provided assistance to budding and potentially strong businesses in form of funds and investments. The show enjoys a massive fan following and its sharks also became quite popular from the show. One among them is Ashneer Grover, BharatPe's co-founder and former managing director, who often makes it to the headlines with their vacation pictures on social media. The businessman is married to Madhuri Jain Grover and the couple recently completed 16 years of their marriage.

Ashneer took to social media to express his happiness in wishing 16th wedding anniversary to his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover. He shared a lovely picture of them from one of their trips to the countryside. Both of them are seen seated on a bench and have sported sports shoes. He shared in the captions, “Happy wedding anniversary @madsj30 !Here’s to slaying it together for last 16 years and many more to come.”

Other sharks from the show wished the couple. Anupam Mittal wrote, “happy anniversary guys … still can’t believe we share it and we @anchalkumar24 and I had no idea. was great celebrating in London.” Ghazal Alagh wrote, “Happy happy anniversary you guys, lots of love and blessings.”

See the post here-

Ashneer Grover was recently vacationing in London with his wife Madhuri Jain and the two bumped into Anupam Mittal and his wife Anchal Kumar. Ashneer took to his Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of their gettogether. In this picture, we can see Ashneer, Madhuri, Anupam, and Anchal enjoying their time at dinner. Sharing this, he captioned, "It’s always special to spend time with @agmittal and @anchalkumar24. Lovely folks inside out !".

About Shark Tank India:

Shark Tank India was based on the popular concept of US Shark Tank. Shark Tank India's first season was a huge success, and now the show is all set to come back with its second season. The first season of the show was hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

