Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover reveals all sharks being asked to commit to spending Rs. 10 crore on show

Shark Tank India is one of the most popular shows on TV screens. The new concept show quickly gained popularity with its launch. BharatPe's co-founder and former managing director Ashneer Grover appeared on the first season of the show Shark Tank India, as one of the seven investors. At a recent event, Ashneer spoke about how much money the Sharks of the show were paid for their appearances.

Ashneer recently gave a lecture at a university, where he talked about the show also. He revealed that the show's audition took place at his home and joked about the makers of the show, that they are so poor.

He also addressed the rumour about the sharks getting paid per episode as he said, "None of us went with the intention of making money. Let me tell you the truth, none of us made any money from the show. Some people said that we made rupees 10 lakh per episode, but I’d have been happy with even rupees 5 lakh. The concept of the show is very simple; they believe we have money, and they felt that we all have high-value startups, we’d be able to invest some money on the show. So, they asked us to commit to spending rupees 10 crores each on the show. We said okay. We weren’t paid anything for any episode; in fact, we worked like bonded labour for hours and hours.”

Ashneer resigned from his post as managing director of BharatPe in March after allegations of misappropriations of funds. He and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover were later removed from the company's board as well.

Ashneer was one of the seven judges on Shark Tank India along with Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth).

Also read- Checkout the lavish home of Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover