Shark Tank India Season 1: Did you know 48 percent of pitchers in the show were female entrepreneurs?

Sony TV's popular business reality show Shark Tank India premiered on 20 December 2021. The first season was a huge success and was hosted by Rannvijay Singha. Due to its unique concept, it quickly grabbed the interest of the audience and became popular. This show gave a platform for budding entrepreneurs to present their strong and sometimes weird business ideas. These ideas were presented before the real-life investors and entrepreneurs referred to as sharks on the show. Recently, Sony TV announced the show's second season on their Instagram handle.

Today, a new video has been shared by Sony TV on its Instagram handle. In this video, the makers have revealed that in the first season of Shark Tank India, 48% of pitchers were women entrepreneurs. The caption of this new video read, "It's always amazing to see women leading from the front, and we're glad that #SharkTankIndia gave them the right opportunity... You can be the next one under the spotlight!" Register for #SharkTankIndiaSeason2 now! To register your business idea, Download/ Upgrade the #SonyLIV app or click on the link in our bio. #SharkTankIndiaSeason2onSony #SharkTankIndiaRegistrationsopen".

Click here to see the video

In the first season of Shark Tank India, the real-life sharks comprised entrepreneurs from different industry sectors. These sharks brought their expertise to the table and either invested or rejected ideas. They were Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. All of them are reputed business owners, and they invested in the ideas in which they found potential.

