Shark Tank India: Sharks roast each other in the upcoming episode with stand-up comic Abish Mathew

Shark Tank India is a huge success and has been getting tremendous appreciation from audiences for its unique concept. The show is the perfect place for budding entrepreneurs of the country, who want to get investment for their start-up. There are some top notch personalities as the judges of the show, who are known as the sharks. In the recent promo of the show, the sharks will be seen getting candid in a special episode with stand up comic Abish Mathew.

In the upcoming episode named ‘Getting candid with the sharks’, the investors or the sharks in the show, will be seen having a gala time on the show. The sharks include Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Ghazal Alagh. They will be entertained and questioned by the popular stand up comic and host Abish Mathew. In the episode, the judges will be seen roasting each other. Aman pulls Anupam Mittal’s leg as he says, “The time for the sharks is almost one hour and Anupam speaks for 30 minutes.” Peyush Bansal quips, “Namita ko zyada bolna nahi hota hai, usko bas ye bolna hota usme meri expertise hai ya nahi”, and leaves everyone in splits. Abish asks who is the easiest shark to convince to which, Vineeta replies that its Aman, “Isko bas I love you Aman bol do”. Aman replies, “Apni bhi value hai” which makes everyone laugh.

See promo here:

It is a special candid episode of Shark Tank India as the season has already ended. The episode will be aired on 11th February.



Also read- Take an inside look at Shark Tank India's 'shark' Anupam Mittal's lavish lifestyle, cars and more