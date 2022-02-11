Shark Tank India Special Ep Highlights: Ashneer’s ‘Sab doglapan hai’ to Peyush mocking Namita’s ‘I’m out’ meme

The business reality show Shark Tank India took the Internet by storm and season one concluded on a high note. The show’s theme was based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitched their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuaded them to invest money in their ideas. SonyLIV came up with a special episode of the Indian version of the American business reality show with ‘sharks’ and titled it Getting Candid With The Sharks.

The special episode was hosted by comedian Abhish Mathew. The panel featured Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO of Lenskart, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder of boAt, Anupam Mittal, Founder of Shaadi.com and Namita Thapar, CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. However, Ashneer Grover, the founder of BharatPe and Ghazal Alagh, the Co-Founder of Mama Earth were not present in the show. The special episode was streamed on SonyLIV app and began with a high note. The episode showed the light-hearted and fun sides of these ‘sharks’. All the panellists were seen indulging in funny banters during the episode. They also went nostalgic and opened up about some of their favourite pitches, including Jugaadu Kamlesh.

Here are the highlights of the episode:

Peyush Bansal made fun of Namita Thapar’s ‘I am out’ meme

The show surely was a treat for social media as it gave birth to several memes. One of them was Namita Thapar ‘This is not my expertise that’s why I am out’ meme that took all over the Internet. During the special episode, Peyush Bansal made fun of Namita Thapar and said she doesn’t say much and only says ‘meri expertise toh hai nahi’. However, Namita too reacted to it and said she has no problem with this joke. She said, “Bring it on. If I don’t have the expertise, then I don’t have.”

Shark Tank India- a platform for women entrepreneurs

All the sharks agreed that the business reality show paved a way for entrepreneurs and was a great platform for women entrepreneurs. Namita said that show has definitely seen some feisty and independent women coming out from different places, which was inspirational.

Anupam Mittal called Namita Thapar ‘annoying maa’

The special episode was full of fun banters. During rapid-fire round when Abhish (host) asked Anupam to describe Namita in one word, he instantly called her “annoying maa”. He described Peyush as “super deep” and Vineeta Singh as “super smart”.

Ashneer Grover’s ‘Sab Doglapan Hai’ was missed

BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover had missed the special episode but other sharks surely missed him. Vineeta Singh mentioned him during the conversation and Namita said ‘ye kya doglapan hai’ while remembering him.

Aman Gupta shared his learning from the show

boAt Founder Aman Gupta said that he learnt a lot from the show and one of that was the art of investing. He said that he was surprised after seeing so many pitches in the show as earlier he was dicey about it. He also said that he got friends for life from the show, pointing towards other co-sharks.

