Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover lost oodles of weight, his transformation journey is inspiring; See 5 PICS

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover is one of the renowned business tycoons in India, and he rose to stardom after his appearance as one of the judges on this show. Ashneer soon became meme material for his remarks given to the budding entrepreneurs, who pitched their ideas. The camaraderie between the sharks was also loved by the audience and they are often seen vacationing and partying together. The audience has generated interest in these businessmen's lives, and netizens have pointed out the amazing transformation of Ashneer Grover.

Shark Ashneer Grover, who spent a long vacation in Paris with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, shared numerous pictures on Instagram. He also bumped into Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Paris. The trio posed for pictures and netizens pointed out that maybe Ashneer is inspired by Malaika to stay fit and healthy. The shark has become a pro at posting photos and his latest pictures show his stunning weight loss and transformation.

Check out the photos here:

Ashneer shared this photo with his luxury car in the background and customised number plate on it. While the focus of this snap was the car, fans couldn't see beyond their shark. He'd captioned this post, "The new number plate."

Ashneer Grover loves cars and here's another photo of him posing with the four-wheeler. He wrote, "It’s super fun to drive big SUVs in the US ! Ford Bronco is a vibe !! Especially in the evening when the roof opens up."

This is a photo of Ashneer Grover channeling his inner child. His attire, along with the weight loss was the topic of discussion in this post.

This snapshot is from Ashneer's 40th birthday in London. "Bringing in the ‘Big 40’ Birthday in my favourite city London ! Blessed to have the sun shine in on me," wrote the shark.

Ashneer Grover's most-circulated picture on social media with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. He wished Arjun through his birthday post by writing, "Rendezvous avec Birthday Boy @arjunkapoor and Malaika Arora. He wished Arjun through his birthday post by writing, "Rendezvous avec Birthday Boy @arjunkapoor and ravishing @malaikaaroraofficial a Paris. ‘Tres gentil et tres jolie’ !"

