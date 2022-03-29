Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover regrets not investing in 'Glass ka Mask' after calling it 'wahiyaat product'

Shark Tank India is a one-of-a-kind reality show which became very popular within a few days of its airing. The show offers a platform for budding entrepreneurs and startup founders for getting investments from business owners. The show included the six sharks or the investors, who became quite popular after the show. One among them is BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover, whose comments went viral as memes. In a recent video, he shared about rejecting a unique pitch about a glass mask.

Ashneer Grover has revealed that he regrets not investing in the pitch of Rohit Warrier's Sippline Drinking Shields aka ‘glass ka mask’. Surprisingly, the entrepreneur lost his cool on his idea. He had ridiculed the pitch and called it a ‘wahiyaat product’. Ashneer had said, “Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu? Mazak hai kya? Aap kya bohot zyada peete ho kya? Matlab ye idea apke dimaag mein aya bhi kaise ki glass ko mask pehnauga?”

In the latest trending video, Ashneer is seen talking about his regret in rejecting the pitch. It was during a conversation with Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah that he talked about it. When asked by the comedians about the pitch he regrets not investing in, Ashneer said, “For the loss of entertainment in my life yes. Main soch raha hoon, agar main isko galti se bolta main tere mein invest kar raha hoon, tu 5 aur achi cheezein bana ke la, main toh roz haas haas ke pagal toh jata ki bhai ye toh live entertainment chal raha hai mera, but not otherwise.”

Moreover, his ‘Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu?’ dialogue of Ashneer has become one of the most circulated memes on social media. When asked about his reaction to the trending memes on him, Ashneer said, “Mujhe to yahi laga ki ghane vele log hain yaar duniya mein. Koi edit kar raha hai kuch, koi snippet leke edit kar raha hai kuch. Main toh apne Shark Tank team ko bhi bolta rehta tha ki tumse zayada better editing toh ye karte hain. There’s this one meme on this Deepika Padukone song right? Ultimate level editing and thought right.”

