Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover vacays with wife Madhuri Grover; Ashish Chanchlani's comment grabs eyeballs

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover is spending quality time with his wife Madhuri Grover in Sacramento - the capital of California. The duo looked cool in their casual outfits as they wore their tourist hats. Ashneer posted several pictures from the location and netizens can't get enough of his fashion choice. Some even joked that they were startled to know the worth of his t-shirt on a clothing brand. Contradictory to his onscreen persona of a strict judge, Ashneer seems quite calm and composed in these pictures.

Shark Tank India Judge Ashneer Grover holidays with wife Madhuri Grover

Ashneer Grover wore a white t-shirt and paired it with black shorts. He kept the look cool and comfortable by opting for slides with pockets on them, and that smile on his face. Madhuri, on the other hand, looked happy in a pink top with a khaki skort. The shark posted the picture and captioned it with, "Day out in Sacramento ! Great weather and very chilled out place. It’s the capital of California but a small town at heart of it (sic)" However, it was YouTuber and comedian Ashish Chanchlani's comment that grabbed eyeballs. It read: "@ashneer.grover sir nice shorts (sic)"

Check out the post here:

Prior to this post, Ashneer Grover shared a picture of him goofing around in his green car. He captioned the post, "Flying in to the weekend." Netizens couldn't keep calm and said that they want a "brutal" Ashneer. "Insan business k bare me kitna bhi serious ho Instagram pe chanchal ban hi jata h. Yo Yo Ashneer bhai (sic)" wrote a user. Another comment read, "Bhai ke paas inte paise hai ki chappal mai bhi pockets hai (sic)."

Take a look at the comments here:

Talking about Ashneer Grover, he was one of the seven investors on the show that invested in potential start-ups pitched by the youngsters. Ashneer's comments, "Yeh sab doglapan hai," "Bilkul bakwaas hai ye, aap band kar do ise." The shark has lost oodles of weight and his transformation is also being lauded by the netizens.

Also Read: Shark Tank India: 5 times BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover lost his cool on the show