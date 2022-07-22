Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh on facing trolls: Despite my achievements, people only comment on my looks

Shark Tank India fame Vineeta Singh interacted with Chetan Bhagat on his personal chat show and spoke about how she has learned to ignore trolls. Opening up about how she has always been criticised for her looks, Vineeta said that she has achieved heights in her life but sadly people can't see past her looks. The 39-year-old, who is also the CEO of a luxurious cosmetic brand added that she has now cracked how to block negativity.

Adding further, Vineeta Singh said that she considers this an opportunity where she was subjected to trolls as it helped her evolve. "It has been super eye-opening and I am very lucky for that as there is little evolution." The judge said that whatever she posts online, is received with hate as the netizens only comment on her look. "Unfortunately, this is a thing. Your appearance, as a woman, is given so much importance. Even on Instagram, I’ve achieved so much in life, but when I post something, 95% of the comments are about the way you look. It’s one of those things. It’s a by-product of being a girl," opined Vineeta Singh.

"Now that I’m the CEO of a company, I feel that even now, people are only commenting things like, ‘You don’t look good enough', or 'You started a makeup company because you look so bad'. Whatever you do, people will find a way to bring you down. I’ve worked really hard to get to where I am, I’ve struggled, I’ve suffered, and irrespective of what industry it is, it’s something that is well-deserved. But now also, the way you look is very important, especially for a woman. Men can get away with thoda sa..," feels Vineeta.

For the unversed, Vineeta Singh holds a degree in IIT but decided to be an entrepreneur. The former Shark has also been time and again called a "hypocrite" for this decision. She feels that makeup makes the girls feel happy as they do it for themselves and not others. "At the end of the day, girls use makeup to please themselves rather than others and if it makes them feel good, it shouldn't make anyone else unhappy," said the businesswoman.

Vineeta Singh further said, "Nobody said Steve Jobs same T-shirt kyu pehenta hai, and they never questioned that, right? It was fine for Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs to wear the same T-shirt… It was cool, actually. But in India, people give too much importance to this."

Vineeta Singh was seen as one of the judges in Shark Tank India alongside Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Aman Gupta, and Peyush Bansal. After the massive success of the first show, Shark Tank India is set to return with the second season.

