Shark Tank’s Ashneer Grover resignation from BharatPe kickstarts a meme fest on Twitter

BharatPe’s co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover has resigned from the company. The news came just days after the fintech startup terminated his wife and the company’s head of controls, Madhuri Jain Grover, over alleged financial irregularities. Ashneer recently came into the limelight when he was seen as one of the Sharks on the show Shark Tank India. In the show, startup founders pitched their ideas to these investors, and if the ideas held potential, they would get funding from the investors.

Following the resignation of Ashneer Kaur from the fintech company, memes of him are going viral on social media. While he was part of the show Shark Tank, many statements of his had become popular as memes.





