Shark Tank's Aman Gupta hilariously REACTS to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan pic: Kaash yaha mae bol pata...

Shah Rukh recently made the headlines after he had dropped a new pic of himself in his Pathaan look wherein he was seen flaunting his ripped abs. Numerous industry colleagues such as Malaika Arora and even his daughter Suhana appreciated SRK’s hulk avatar. Now, we noticed that Shark Tank’s ‘shark’ Aman Gupta dropped a hilarious reaction to King Khan’s post that left us in splits. Shark Tank India was one of the most popular shows in 2022. One of the sharks was businessman Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle.

Aman Gupta was absolutely in awe of Shah Rukh’s look and conveyed his compliments with a funny twist. He humorously commented, “Kaash yahaan mae bol pata “Hum Bhee Bana Lenge (I wish I could say here ‘Even I will make it’)”. Same feelings, Aman! In the Instagram picture, SRK was seen flaunting his eight-pack abs. Fans were left impressed by the actor's physical transformation and they rushed to the comment section and praised the actor. One fan commented, "How does he look so fit at 56,” while another fan added, "56 Y0 what? my heart is not strong enough for this.”

Check Aman's comment HERE

Meanwhile, coming to Shark Tank, it is a new concept show, which gave a massive platform to budding entrepreneurs and startup owners to share their business ideas. The show was judged by six sharks or investors, who are business owners and they would invest in the business idea that they felt had potential. Aman Gupta was among the most popular investors of the show and numerous of his statements became viral as memes.

