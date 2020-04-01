Shashank Vyas remembers Balika Vadhu co star Pratyusha Banerjee on her death anniversary; Pens heartfelt post

On Pratyusha Banerjee’s fourth death anniversary, her co-star Shashank Vyas shares an emotional post for the actress.

April 1, which is celebrated as the April Fool’s Day across the world, is considered as a black day for many television viewers as Pratyusha Banerjee passed away on this fateful day in 2016. The television actress became a household name with her performance in Balika Vadhu wherein she was seen playing the lead role of Anandi opposite Shashank Vyas. Her sudden demise had come as a grave shock to her fans as she had apparently committed suicide at her residence in Mumbai. While it’s been four years since she breathed her last, her fans still miss the talented actress.

And on her fourth death anniversary today, Shashank was seen remembering his co-star from his first show Balika Badhu. The handsome hunk shared a beautiful picture of the actress on Instagram as he penned a heartfelt post for Pratyusha and stated that while she isn’t around anymore, he still misses her. “Those we love don’t go away they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear,” Shashank added.

Take a look at Shashank Vyas’ post for Pratyusha Banerjee:

To recall, Balika Vadhu marked Shashank and Pratyusha’s first collaboration together and the audience were in awe of their adorable chemistry in the show. After giving an incredible performance in Balika Vadhu, Shashank was also seen in Jaana Na Dil Se Door and Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop which marked his last onscreen act so far and continues to enjoy a massive fan following.

