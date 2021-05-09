Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Sooraj Thapar gets hospitalised due to COVID 19 complications

Sooraj Thapar, who is seen in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, has been diagnosed with Coronavirus recently.

The second wave of COVID 19 is getting scarier with every passing day and the cases continue to rise across the country. Be it a commoner or a celeb, everyone has been struggling with the deadly virus. Although the vaccination drive has begun in India, still many people are getting infected with Coronavirus. Recently, another actor from telly world was tested positive for COVID 19. We are talking about Sooraj Thapar who is seen playing a key role in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani which features Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the lead.

According to media reports, Sooraj was diagnosed with Coronavirus after he returned to Mumbai post Goa schedule of the family drama. This isn’t all. The media reports also suggested that Sooraj was hospitalised due to COVID 19 complications. However, his friend has now shared an update about the actor’s health and stated that his health is stable now. “When his fever shot up, his family felt it was best to admit him. Getting a bed wasn't easy, but after a bit of running around, they finally found a bed in a hospital in Goregaon. His condition is stable right now. Contrary to reports, he is not in ICU. The entire hospital is small and has few beds. Hopefully, he will get well soon,” Sooraj’s friend was quoted saying to Times of India.

On the other hand, Aniruddh Dave, who is known for his role in Patiala Babes, is also battling with COVID 19 and has been hospitalised in Bhopal. The actor is said to be critical and his wife Shubhi Ahuja has been urging people to pray for his speedy recovery.

