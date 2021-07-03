Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actress Debattama Saha reveals the show saved her career

Debattama Saha, who plays the role of Anokhi, has shared her journey and times of struggle, when she came to Mumbai to pursue her dream.

Debattama Saha plays Anokhi in popular TV show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. The recent episode of Shaurya and Anokhi's marrigae had become highly popular and the pictures of the couple were trending on social media. The show has kept the audience hooked from the start, with its intriguing plot and unexpected twists. The audience has been liking the pairing of Debattama and Karanvir on the show.

The actress has become a household name after this show but her journey to success was not so easy. Telly Chakkar shared that the actress had said in an interview that she had to struggle a lot before she got the role of Anokhi. She shared that she had somehow convinced her parents to let her go to Mumbai to pursue her dream. She also added that she had lied to her parents that she has made all arrangement, but in reality, she knew no one in the city.

When she came to Mumbai, she started giving auditions and bagged a role in the Sony TV's show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. But after the show went off-air, she was not able to get any work. She was giving auditions but things were not working out. Her parents had given her only four months to prove herself and she was sure that she will fail.

She had given up on her career and decide to go home. But during that time, she got a call for the show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, which changed her life. The actress has become immensely popular now and will surely get more successful in future.

