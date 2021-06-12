Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani completes 150 episodes: Karanvir Sharma & Debattama reflect back on their journey

As Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani completes its 150 episodes, the show’s lead actors Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha thank fans for their support.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, starring Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the lead roles, has managed to win audience hearts within a short span of time. The show has kept the viewers hooked with its gripping story and interesting twists and turns. Recently, the popular daily soap has reached a new milestone as it has completed 150 episodes. Karanvir, who is seen playing the role of Shaurya in the show, expressed his happiness and stated that the show has pushed him to explore and expand his craft and skills.

The actor shared, “Shaurya was a misogynist, who hated the idea of women educating themselves. But poignantly, he fell for his own student, and married her! The reason why I enjoy the project is because of the character development. Every day, every episode brings something new. The show has pushed me to explore and expand my craft and skills. What’s amazing is that we’ve completed 150 episodes and not a single day has felt monotonous!”

He added, “Usually, actors and creators begin to encounter creative blocks by the time they’ve made these many episodes. But the SAAKK team has shaped the show so beautifully that none of us have experienced burnout to date! It still feels like the first day of work, the set is always filled with energy and excitement. On this glorious day, I would like to thank the Channel, Producers, my co-stars, crew members, fans, fan clubs, and viewers for their continuous support. Please keep showering us with love and support every day.”

Reflecting back on her journey, Debattama Saha stated, “I look back and realize how much hard work the entire team & unit has put in to reach this milestone. Our efforts have paid off and gave us all a chance to shine. That’s why completing 150 episodes makes me ecstatic. The journey was fun, inspiring, and unforgettable.”

She also mentioned that the show has managed to strike a chord with the audiences since its beginning and they all are very happy that they have reached this milestone.

“I am really grateful to all our fans for showering us with so much love. It’s been a beautiful journey and I hope we celebrate many more such milestones,” the actress further said.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani also features Alka Kaushal, Falaq Naaz, Sooraj Thapar, Pankaj Kalra, Khalid Siddiqui, Deepa Parab, Harsh Vashisht and Reema Worah.

Credits :Pinkvilla

