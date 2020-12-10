Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: Details of Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha's upcoming show REVEALED

Star Plus is all set to launch another new drama, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani starring Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the lead roles. Here's everything you want to know about this show.

Indian Television viewers witnessed a radical change in the content and formatting of shows this year. While some shows were pulled down abruptly, others got introduced with higher expectations from viewers. In this competitive race, it wouldn't be wrong to say Star Plus has been leading. The channel launched two shows, 'Anupamaaa and Shaadi Mubarak' with strong concepts. While Anupamaa has been leading the TRP charts for its never-before portrayed plot, Shaadi Mubarak is also fairing well.

Now, the channel is all set to bring up another new drama, on a subject that is usually brushed under the carpet on TV, misogyny, and sexism. While we've had some daily soaps highlighting patriarchy in society, talking about someone's misogynistic views is something that will be new for TV viewers. So, the channel is coming up with Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani this December, squashing the myths that women are only meant to cook food in the kitchen. It will show the 'real strength' of today's women and punch sexist views in the face.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani stars Karanvir Sharma (Shaurya) and Debattama Saha (Anokhi) in the lead roles. The show is apparently a remake of the Bengali show ‘Mohor’ and revolves around the male protagonist’s sexist views. It focuses on an ordinary and hardworking girl who strives through the challenges of the male-dominant and chauvinist society. Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani will hit the tube on December 21 (2020), which is two weeks from now. The show will air on Star Plus at 7.30 pm. Sooraj Thapar, Pankaj Kalra, Pyumori Ghosh, Khalid Siddiqui, Deepa Parab, Harsh Vashisht, and Reema Worah will also play pivotal roles in the show.

Take a look at the Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's promo here:

