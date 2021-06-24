Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani to go off air: Reports

Popular show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani may go off air very soon as per media reports.

The show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is one of the most popular shows on the television sets. The storyline of the show has kept the audience interested in the show since its start. Its plot is full of interesting twists and turns which keeps audience entertained. The show has been produced by the DJ banner, a Creative Unit and it airs on Star Plus. The lead pair of the show is Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma, and the audience loves the romantic chemistry between the two actors. The couple has a huge fan following, and they get immense love and support of the fans.

As per reports there is some bad news for the fans of the show as the show may go off air very soon. It is very disappointing news because the show had started only a few months back. As per the reports, no reason has been confirmed over the ending of the show. There are also talks about shifting the show on OTT platform.

The show has started airing only a few months back and the makers of the show are trying their best to keep the serial on air. They also tried to bring new twists and turns in the show, but it did not come in their favour. Hence, the show may go off air in July. The final decision is still pending for the makers.

As per a media report, the main lead of the show Karan Vir was asked about the shutting down of the show, to which he replied that he has no idea about it. He shared that he is only concentrating on his work and the show.

The fans of the show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani will be very sad on the show ending too soon, but the final confirmation is yet to be given.

