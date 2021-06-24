Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani to go off air: Reports
The show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is one of the most popular shows on the television sets. The storyline of the show has kept the audience interested in the show since its start. Its plot is full of interesting twists and turns which keeps audience entertained. The show has been produced by the DJ banner, a Creative Unit and it airs on Star Plus. The lead pair of the show is Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma, and the audience loves the romantic chemistry between the two actors. The couple has a huge fan following, and they get immense love and support of the fans.
As per reports there is some bad news for the fans of the show as the show may go off air very soon. It is very disappointing news because the show had started only a few months back. As per the reports, no reason has been confirmed over the ending of the show. There are also talks about shifting the show on OTT platform.
The show has started airing only a few months back and the makers of the show are trying their best to keep the serial on air. They also tried to bring new twists and turns in the show, but it did not come in their favour. Hence, the show may go off air in July. The final decision is still pending for the makers.
As per a media report, the main lead of the show Karan Vir was asked about the shutting down of the show, to which he replied that he has no idea about it. He shared that he is only concentrating on his work and the show.
The fans of the show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani will be very sad on the show ending too soon, but the final confirmation is yet to be given.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
It is one of the best show which corelates with the thinking of present era. And just tell me that which show of star plus channel can be seen witn 8 year old. Where there is women empoerment then it means there should be no place for love. It is totally irritating conceptualization.this show is a perfect blend of women empoerment with every aspects of life. Lead pairs are amazing. Even dailogues are quite natural. Best of luck the shkahi team
Anonymous 2 hours ago
I kinda having mixed feelings about the show; but definitely not to put if off air. It’s still better than most other nonsense shows. Let’s see how Anokhi is going to prove everybody wrong to have a successful career life and at the same time a successful happily married life and then family. A woman shouldn’t give up her career just because the society wants her to be a subservient wife. Many successful women live with supportive spouse, children and family. Pls inspire more women to be career minded and also open up the men’s mentality to be a support pillar to their wife.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
This is best show gyz Please promote this show Please gyz support this show
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Nice show.different from other shows don't make it off air.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Ya its very bad news. I m also very big fan. Serial saakhi. I request to makers can to shift to other channel. & pl time also chg. After 9 to 10 b/w.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Best show ever with so much reality in it ,so don't make it off air. A humble request from shakians
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Nice show.will definitely going to miss it. Something little difference than other show.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Ye show band nahi hona chahiye best show
Anonymous 14 hours ago
please bring back yrhpk 2 with rhesha
Anonymous 16 hours ago
ekta kapoor spoiled indian tv
Anonymous 1 day ago
Glad finally this show is going off air! What kind of show is this? I could not continue watching with my 8 ye old daughter! The female protagonist was supposed to inspire young women, but look at her now all excited marrying her professor! Geez shut this show already! What kind of message are you guys trying to send!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Can u explain what kind show u watching and which channel??
Anonymous 1 day ago
Just stop talking this nonsense love is not supposed to happen on the bases of the person. So please just stop it it is a amazing show and will not go off air so just stop this stupidity
Anonymous 1 day ago
Well said Best show beautiful It deserves to run for a long time,
Anonymous 1 day ago
he is not her proffesor! he had resigned way back do you even watch the show?
Anonymous 1 day ago
True man, god knows what the drama was trying to showcase. It simply drifted from its storyline and made it another love story hub. Glad that it’s going to be home soon.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Love is love!! It doesn't see age or position, it's her right she can marry to whomsoever she wants, and she totally inspiring young women with her fierce determination towards her career.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Love is love!! One can marry whomsoever he/she want to. Female protagonist is totally inspiring how she is fighting for her career.
Anonymous 1 day ago
So what is bad in that..